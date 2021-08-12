Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WKHS stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 84,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,969. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

