Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

WKHS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

