Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Workiva stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.46. The stock had a trading volume of 213,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,681. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.91. Workiva has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

