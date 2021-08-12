WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WIR.U. National Bankshares raised their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.81.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of WIR.U stock opened at C$21.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.19 and a 1-year high of C$21.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.