WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$172.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSPOF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock traded up $8.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.52. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.58. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.