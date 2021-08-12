WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.25.

TSE WSP traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$160.35. 182,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,389. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

