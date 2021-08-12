WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WW. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of WW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 55,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

