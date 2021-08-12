WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $40.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,520. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 36.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in WW International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 3,181.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

