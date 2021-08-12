Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 1,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $721.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

