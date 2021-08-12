xRhodium (XRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 94.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $6.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00005246 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 105.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005672 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004624 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00027236 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001158 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00037212 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.