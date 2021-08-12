YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.32.

YETI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.72. 15,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $16,482,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 106.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

