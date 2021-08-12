Yiren Digital (YRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE YRD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 39,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,787. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

