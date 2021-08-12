Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

