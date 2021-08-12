Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

KNX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,545. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

