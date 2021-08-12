Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.16. 4,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,736. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.16.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.