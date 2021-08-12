Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. The Manitowoc also posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 58,716 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 2,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

