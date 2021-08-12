Zacks: Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.37. Cumulus Media posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 886,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,869. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.21. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

