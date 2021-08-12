Zacks: Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DMAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 127,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,878. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

