Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.22. 15,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,417. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

