Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 129,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 475,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.26. 2,010,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

