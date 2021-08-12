Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.68. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,239. The stock has a market cap of $705.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.