Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce sales of $55.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Limoneira reported sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $171.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $173.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $207.56 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $141,909 in the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Limoneira by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.