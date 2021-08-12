Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CNSP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,179. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.