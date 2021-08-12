Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CSTM opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86. Constellium has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.