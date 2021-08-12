Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $164.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.07 million and the highest is $172.70 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $145.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $685.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.72 million to $705.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $679.23 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $715.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

MYGN stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.53. 405,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,874. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,157 shares of company stock worth $13,274,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.