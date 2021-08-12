Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,839 shares of company stock valued at $727,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

