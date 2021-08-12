Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Hold

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Tuesday. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,246. The company has a market cap of $457.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

