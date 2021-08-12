Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Strong Sell

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $528.76 million, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 2.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

