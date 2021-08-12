Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USCR. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

USCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $142,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter worth about $56,364,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,286,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,490,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

