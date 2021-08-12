Zacks Investment Research Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.74. 1,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,721. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,924 shares of company stock worth $5,966,733 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

