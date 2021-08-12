Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Kadmon stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

