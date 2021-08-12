Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

