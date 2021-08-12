Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Hold

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Get Xencor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XNCR. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Xencor stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,422. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xencor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.