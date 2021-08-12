Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to “Buy”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Bunzl stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,405. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

