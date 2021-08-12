Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to “Buy”

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESLOY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,546. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

