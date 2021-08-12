Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to “Buy”

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last three months. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

