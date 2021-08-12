Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to “Buy”

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

GLPI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

