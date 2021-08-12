Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Hudson Global alerts:

NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The company has a market cap of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of -166.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,307 shares of company stock worth $300,393. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Global (HSON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.