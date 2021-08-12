Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) to “Hold”

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RESN. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Resonant by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Resonant by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Resonant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

