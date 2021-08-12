Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $218.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SUI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.57.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $195.66. 15,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,102. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $199.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

