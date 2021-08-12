Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Buy

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $644,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,742,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TTEC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in TTEC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.