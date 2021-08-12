Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to “Hold”

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

VVV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. 19,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,088. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

