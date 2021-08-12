Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

ZAL traded down €0.88 ($1.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €90.00 ($105.88). The company had a trading volume of 494,288 shares. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €98.04.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

