Zealium 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Zealium has a total market cap of $34,775.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00156490 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,768,697 coins and its circulating supply is 16,768,697 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

