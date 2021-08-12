Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells $355,762.40 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZBRA opened at $569.54 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $572.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

