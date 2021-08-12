Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Cap Reaches $909,255.41

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $938.58 or 0.02129893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $909,255.41 and approximately $281.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00862160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00154669 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars.

