Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

