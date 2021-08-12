Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.12

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 1898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zogenix by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zogenix by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

