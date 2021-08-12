Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZSAN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 594,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,154. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zosano Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 954.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

