Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 465 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 465 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 416 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 424.19.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.